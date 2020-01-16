Location-based Services Market to Remain Lucrative During 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Location-based Services market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Location-based Services market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Location-based Services market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Purchase the report at a discounted price! Offer expires in 24 hours!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1073&source=atm

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Location-based Services market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

growth dynamics and future growth prospects over the period between 2017 and 2025. The report encompasses vast qualitative and quantitative details, analysis, and predictions about the market’s key segments, trends, growth drivers, and opportunities, challenges, and attractiveness of segments or regional markets.

The report segments the global location-based services market on the basis of criteria such as component, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography.

On the basis of technology, the report examines the market for location-based service technologies such as global positioning system (GPS), assisted GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, geofencing, and observed time difference. The key areas of application of location-based services analyzed in the report include mapping and navigation, emergency support, disaster management, and business analytics and intelligence. The key end-use industries utilizing location-based services include government, defense and aeronautics, retail, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, e-commerce, and media and entertainment.

Global Location-based Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key application areas of location-based services are social media networking, e-commerce transactions, entertainment, mapping and navigation, analytics, business intelligence, emergency support, and disaster management. Presently, applications across the defense and government sector account for a leading share in the global market’s revenue, a trend that is expected to remain strong over the report’s forecast period.

Nevertheless, with a massive consumer base, which continues to rise at a promising pace, the e-commerce industry is envisaged to emerge as one of the leading contributors to the global location-based services market in the near future. The market is also expected to benefit from rising demand across the food delivery and tourism industry.

Global Location-based Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the world’s leading technology companies are enriching the global location-based services market through their futuristic location-based services solutions for outdoor as well as indoor applications. In the next few years, the highly competitive market is expected to witness the proliferation of an increasing number of regional and domestic IT companies wanting to exploit the vast growth opportunities offered by this area.

Some of the leading technology companies operating in the global location-based services market are Apple, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ltd., Bharti Airtel, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and AT&T Inc.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1073&source=atm

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Location-based Services market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Location-based Services market?

Why Choose TMRR?

Strong expertise in creating faultless market reports

Round the clock customer service

Seamless after-sales support

We provide tailor-made reports as per our client’s requirements

Data collected from highly reliable and credible primary and secondary sources

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=1073&source=atm

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald