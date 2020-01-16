Light Diesel Vehicle Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Light Diesel Vehicle’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Continental AG (Germany),Denso Corporation (Japan) ,Ricardo Plc (United Kingdom),Wabco Holdings (United States),Robert Bosch GmbH (United States),Federal-Mogul Corporation (United States),BMW AG (Germany),Daimler AG (Germany),General Motors (GM) Company (United States),Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea),,Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan),Renault S.A (France),Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan),Volkswagen AG (Germany),Chrysler Group (United States),Honda Motor Company (Japan),Porsche AG (Germany),Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Light-duty diesel vehicles are majorly used across the globe for both personal and commercial purposes. These consist of various passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), lightweight trucks and many more. It is widely accepted by the factor that they are owing to the purposes such as low-end power, highway driving, reliability and improved towing and transportation of various goods. The manufactures of this industry are having a great opportunity as with more number of automobile key players are focusing on diesel vehicles. And from the customer’s side, they are able to choose from a wide range of vehicular design and specifications. Therefore, rising the market.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Passenger Cars, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Light Weight Trucks, Pick-Up Trucks, Minivans), Application (Personal Use, Commercial, Industrial), Transmission (Manual, Automatic)

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Automobile Sector across the Globe

Rising Benefits of Light Diesel Vehicles such as Higher Price in Gasoline, Highly Efficient and Cost Effect

Restraints: The Fuel for Diesel Cars is Still more Expensive Around the World

Growing Penetration of Electricity Vehicles

Opportunities: Growing Rules Against Emission of Carbon from Vehicles

Rising Usages of these Vehicles for Both Personal and Commercial Usage

Challenges: High Cost of Diesel can Hamper the Industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Light Diesel Vehicle Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Light Diesel Vehicle Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Light Diesel Vehicle Market Forecast

