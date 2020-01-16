Latest trending report on Frozen Potatoes Market booming globally

In this report, global Frozen Potatoes Market will reach 4080.3 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 6.67%

The global Frozen Potatoes market was valued at 2954.1 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 4080.3 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% during 2017-2022.

Frozen Potatoes is prepared from washed, mature, sound tubers of the potato plant of the species and subjected to a freezing process in the appropriate equipment. In general, frozen potatoes must be shipped at 0 degrees F (plus or minus 10 degrees F).

Frozen Potatoes can be divided into two categories—Chips type and Non-chips type. Chips type production market share accounted for the higher proportion, with a figure of 63.62% in 2017, Non-chips type account for 36.38%.

The sales market share of global Frozen Potatoes in QSR use, Household use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 52.43%, 37.08% and 10.49% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Frozen Potatoes in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Frozen Potatoes market has the most promising sales prospects in QSR use.

Our research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Frozen Potatoes revenue market, accounted for 36.45% of the total global market with a revenue of 4531 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 30.46% with a revenue of 3787.3 million USD.

McCain Foods is the largest company in the global Frozen Potatoes market, accounted for 33.64% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Lamb Weston and Simplot Foods, accounted for 22.73% and 16.66% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Top Most Key Vendors in Frozen Potatoes Market are McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Simplot Foods, Kraft Heinz, Aviko Group, Farm Frites, Cavendish Farms, Agristo, Nomad Foods, General Mills, Ardo, 11er Nahrungsmittel, Pizzoli, Landun, GoyaFoods, Seneca Foods

Frozen Potatoes Market: Application Segment Analysis

Chips, Non-chips

Frozen Potatoes Market: Product Segment Analysis

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Household, Other

