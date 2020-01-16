IT in Real Estate Market Size and forecast, 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the IT in Real Estate market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the IT in Real Estate market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the IT in Real Estate market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the IT in Real Estate market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Segmentation

The key segments studied in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to account for a substantial share throughout the forecast period. The domicile of a large number of real estate giants is providing an edge to the region over other regions. The presence of advanced IT infrastructure along with fast-paced technological advancements is propelling the growth of the region.

Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions are sights of high growth rates owing to the proliferation of smartphones, which is triggering the adoption of mobility solutions in real estate organizations. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and E-commerce platform by real estate companies is also fuelling the growth of the region.

Global IT in Real Estate Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of the players offering IT solutions across the real estate sector are adopting collaborations and partnerships as their go-to strategies to stay ahead in the market. They are also focusing on innovative product launches to stay relevant in the market. Some of the prominent players in the global IT in real estate market are Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, MRI Software LLC, and Salesforce.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the IT in Real Estate market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the IT in Real Estate market?

