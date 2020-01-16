Industrial Adhesives Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Others.

The market intelligence report on the Industrial Adhesives market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

Industrial adhesives are widely used to aid the manufacturing of components and materials. The increasing demand for industrial adhesives from end-user industries is the primary driving factor of the industrial adhesives market. Industrial adhesives have proven to be better than conventional methods (mechanical fastening, soldering, welding, and others) because they provide better product performance and resistance to corrosion. Moreover, industrial adhesive bonding allows for equal stress distribution, finished appearance, and better strength. These factors have increased the demand for industrial adhesives in industrial applications and are expected to continue rising in the forecast duration.

Key participants include Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., BASF, H.B. Fuller and Others..

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Industrial Adhesives market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Market segment based on Product Type:

Solvent-based Adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Water-based Adhesives

Hot-melt Adhesives

Structural Adhesives

Others

Market segment based on Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Engineering

Plant Constructions

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

