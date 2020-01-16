Global Solar Street Lights Market – Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020- 2025)
Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.
The global Solar Street Lights market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Solar Street Lights by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
By Product
Standalone
Grid Connected
By Luminaries
LED
CFL
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Tata Power Solar Systems
Philips
Bisol
Leadsun
Su-Kam Power Systems
Urja Global
Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)
Jiawei
Yingli Solar
King-sun
BYD
Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential
Municipal Infrastructure
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Solar Street Lights Industry
Figure Solar Street Lights Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Solar Street Lights
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Solar Street Lights
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Solar Street Lights
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Solar Street Lights Market by Product
3.1 By Product
3.1.1 Standalone
Table Major Company List of Standalone
3.1.2 Grid Connected
Table Major Company List of Grid Connected
3.2 By Luminaries
3.2.1 LED
Table Major Company List of LED
3.2.2 CFL
Table Major Company List of CFL
3.3 Market Size
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Product, in USD Million
Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Product, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Product, in Kilo Units
Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Product, in Kilo Units
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in USD Million
Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in Kilo Units
Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in Kilo Units
3.4 Market Forecast
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Product, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Product, in Kilo Units
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Luminaries, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Luminaries, in Kilo Units
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Tata Power Solar Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Tata Power Solar Systems Profile
Table Tata Power Solar Systems Overview List
4.1.2 Tata Power Solar Systems Products & Services
4.1.3 Tata Power Solar Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tata Power Solar Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Philips Profile
Table Philips Overview List
4.2.2 Philips Products & Services
4.2.3 Philips Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Philips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Bisol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Bisol Profile
Table Bisol Overview List
4.3.2 Bisol Products & Services
4.3.3 Bisol Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bisol (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Leadsun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Leadsun Profile
Table Leadsun Overview List
4.4.2 Leadsun Products & Services
4.4.3 Leadsun Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Leadsun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Su-Kam Power Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Su-Kam Power Systems Profile
Table Su-Kam Power Systems Overview List
4.5.2 Su-Kam Power Systems Products & Services
4.5.3 Su-Kam Power Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Su-Kam Power Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Urja Global (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Urja Global Profile
Table Urja Global Overview List
4.6.2 Urja Global Products & Services
4.6.3 Urja Global Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Urja Global (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Profile
Table Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Overview List
4.7.2 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Products & Services
4.7.3 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Jiawei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Jiawei Profile
Table Jiawei Overview List
4.8.2 Jiawei Products & Services
4.8.3 Jiawei Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jiawei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Yingli Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Yingli Solar Profile
Table Yingli Solar Overview List
4.9.2 Yingli Solar Products & Services
4.9.3 Yingli Solar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yingli Solar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 King-sun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 King-sun Profile
Table King-sun Overview List
4.10.2 King-sun Products & Services
4.10.3 King-sun Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of King-sun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 BYD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 BYD Profile
Table BYD Overview List
4.11.2 BYD Products & Services
4.11.3 BYD Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BYD (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Profile
Table Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Overview List
4.12.2 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Products & Services
4.12.3 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Solar Street Lights Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Kilo Units
Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Kilo Units
Figure Global Solar Street Lights Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Kilo Units
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Solar Street Lights Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Solar Street Lights Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Solar Street Lights Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential
Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
6.1.2 Demand in Municipal Infrastructure
Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Municipal Infrastructure, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Municipal Infrastructure, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Solar Street Lights Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Solar Street Lights Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Solar Street Lights Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Kilo Units
Table Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Kilo Units
Table Solar Street Lights Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Kilo Units
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Solar Street Lights Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Solar Street Lights Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units
Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Kilo Units
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
