Global Solar Street Lights Market – Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020- 2025)

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4158416

The global Solar Street Lights market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Solar Street Lights by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

By Product

Standalone

Grid Connected

By Luminaries

LED

CFL

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Tata Power Solar Systems

Philips

Bisol

Leadsun

Su-Kam Power Systems

Urja Global

Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

King-sun

BYD

Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-solar-street-lights-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Solar Street Lights Industry

Figure Solar Street Lights Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Solar Street Lights

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Solar Street Lights

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Solar Street Lights

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Solar Street Lights Market by Product

3.1 By Product

3.1.1 Standalone

Table Major Company List of Standalone

3.1.2 Grid Connected

Table Major Company List of Grid Connected

3.2 By Luminaries

3.2.1 LED

Table Major Company List of LED

3.2.2 CFL

Table Major Company List of CFL

3.3 Market Size

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Product, in USD Million

Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Product, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Product, in Kilo Units

Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Product, in Kilo Units

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in USD Million

Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in Kilo Units

Figure Global Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2015-2019, by Luminaries, in Kilo Units

3.4 Market Forecast

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Product, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Product, in Kilo Units

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Luminaries, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Luminaries, in Kilo Units

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Tata Power Solar Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Tata Power Solar Systems Profile

Table Tata Power Solar Systems Overview List

4.1.2 Tata Power Solar Systems Products & Services

4.1.3 Tata Power Solar Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tata Power Solar Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Philips Profile

Table Philips Overview List

4.2.2 Philips Products & Services

4.2.3 Philips Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Philips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Bisol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Bisol Profile

Table Bisol Overview List

4.3.2 Bisol Products & Services

4.3.3 Bisol Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bisol (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Leadsun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Leadsun Profile

Table Leadsun Overview List

4.4.2 Leadsun Products & Services

4.4.3 Leadsun Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Leadsun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Su-Kam Power Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Su-Kam Power Systems Profile

Table Su-Kam Power Systems Overview List

4.5.2 Su-Kam Power Systems Products & Services

4.5.3 Su-Kam Power Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Su-Kam Power Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Urja Global (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Urja Global Profile

Table Urja Global Overview List

4.6.2 Urja Global Products & Services

4.6.3 Urja Global Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Urja Global (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Profile

Table Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Overview List

4.7.2 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Products & Services

4.7.3 Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Jiawei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Jiawei Profile

Table Jiawei Overview List

4.8.2 Jiawei Products & Services

4.8.3 Jiawei Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jiawei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Yingli Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Yingli Solar Profile

Table Yingli Solar Overview List

4.9.2 Yingli Solar Products & Services

4.9.3 Yingli Solar Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yingli Solar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 King-sun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 King-sun Profile

Table King-sun Overview List

4.10.2 King-sun Products & Services

4.10.3 King-sun Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of King-sun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 BYD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 BYD Profile

Table BYD Overview List

4.11.2 BYD Products & Services

4.11.3 BYD Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BYD (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Profile

Table Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Overview List

4.12.2 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Products & Services

4.12.3 Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Solar Street Lights Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Kilo Units

Table Global Solar Street Lights Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Kilo Units

Figure Global Solar Street Lights Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Kilo Units

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Solar Street Lights Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Solar Street Lights Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Solar Street Lights Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Residential

Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

6.1.2 Demand in Municipal Infrastructure

Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Municipal Infrastructure, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Municipal Infrastructure, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Solar Street Lights Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Solar Street Lights Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Solar Street Lights Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Solar Street Lights Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Kilo Units

Table Solar Street Lights Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Kilo Units

Table Solar Street Lights Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Kilo Units

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Solar Street Lights Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Solar Street Lights Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units

Table Global Solar Street Lights Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Solar Street Lights Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Solar Street Lights Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Kilo Units

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4158416

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald