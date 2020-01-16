Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Forecasts: 19.8% CAGR to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 159 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 129 Tables and 29 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market:

Gom Space (Denmark) Lockheed Martin (US) L3Harris (US) Sierra Nevada Corporation (US) AAC Clyde Space (Scotland) Planet Labs (US) Tyvak (US) Nano Avionics (US) Innovative Solutions In Space (Netherlands) Space Quest (US) Raytheon (US) RUAG (Switzerland) Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (England) Dauria Aerospace (Russia) Axelspace Corporation (Japan) Sky and Space Global (UK) Kepler (Canada) GAUSS’ (Italy) Space Works Enterprises (US) Berlin Space Technologies(Germany)

Hardware is the core of nanosatellites and microsatellites, which are readily available with vendors for easy integration and plug-and-play processes. These hardware contribute to the complete mass of the satellites and based on the weight of these hardware; small satellites are categorized as nanosatellites or microsatellites. The hardware segment includes subsystems, such as payloads, structures, telecommunications, on-board computers, power systems, attitude control systems, and propulsion systems.

Nanosatellites and microsatellites have brought novel opportunities for earth observation and remote sensing using inexpensive small satellites to capture images of the earth and gather specific data. Nanosatellites and microsatellites are expected to play a major role in remote sensing missions due to their enhanced computational and communication capabilities, along with competencies in taking decisions about the time and data to be shared.

