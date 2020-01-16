Global Modular Carpet Tile Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2024 and Industry Analysis Report

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Modular Carpet Tile Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Market Overview

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Modular Carpet Tile Market by volume (Million Square Meter) and By Value (USD Million). The report has also further analyzed the Modular Carpet Tile Market by Application sector (Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others), By Size (50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm) and by Sales Channel (Direct Sales & Indirect Sales). The Global Modular Carpet Tiles Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global Modular Carpet Tile Market was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in the year 2018 with a consumption of X Million sq. Meter. Key responsible factors for high demand of Modular Carpet tiles includes product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in service sector boost the demand of modular carpet tiles.

Global Modular Carpet Tile market is influenced by the residential and commercial construction and residential and commercial remodelling end-use markets. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of global modular carpet tile market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Modular Carpet Tile Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) – Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

Analysis by Application sector “Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Others

Analysis by Size (50*50cm, 25*100cm, 50*100cm, 100*100cm).

Analysis by Sales Channel (Direct Sales & Indirect Sales)

Market Share Analysis

Regional Modular Carpet Tile Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) “ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Leading Regional Players

Country Analysis “ Modular Carpet Tile Market By Volume (Million Square Meter), By Value (USD Million) – United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics “Trends, Drivers, Challenges



Company Analysis “Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Balta Group, Forbo, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group



