Global Luggage Market Size, Share, Brands, Sales, Distributors, Traders, Dealers, Outlook with Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Luggage Bag Market. The report analyzes the Global Luggage Market by Product (Business Bags, Casual Bags, Travel Bags), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers), By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury). The report assesses the luggage market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan).

According to research report “Global Luggage Market – Analysis By Product Type (Travel, Casual, Business), Price Segment, Distribution channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): World Market Review and Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.72% during 2018 – 2023, on account of factors such as growing number of business and industry, rise in disposable income, large number of new players entering into the market with new product launch equipped with add-on features. Moreover, emerging markets have shown remarkable growth in the recent years and this is anticipated to propel the demand for Luggage Bag in the future.

In terms of segmentation, the market is categorized into product segments including Business, Casual and Travel. In terms of region, North America has become a saturated market with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has a lot more growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Indian and Japanese market. The global Luggage Bag market is driven by Increase in disposable income at the hands of consumers. The rising disposable income and living standards result in an increased demand for comfort and luxury. With more disposable income people are more likely to switch to good quality products from ordinary products. Moreover, the market is dominated by unorganized players with low priced products, but with the increasing disposable income people are expected to spend more on quality luggage products for travel.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of global Luggage market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global luggage market. Aditionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Global Luggage Market By Product (Business, Casual, Travel)

By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury)

Regional Markets –

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Luggage Market By Product (Business, Casual, Travel)

By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury)

Country Analysis –

United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Luggage Market By Product (Business, Casual, Travel)

By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Hyper Markets & Supermarkets, Internet Sales, Others – Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

By Price Segments (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Restraints

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A, RIMOVA, Briggs and Riley TravelWare, VIP industries Ltd, VF Corporation, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

Company Share Analysis

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendations

Chapter Four: Global Luggage Market: An Overview

Chapter Five: Global Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Six: Global Luggage Market: Segment Analysis

Chapter Seven: North America Luggage Market: An Analysis

Chapter Eight: North America Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)

Chapter Nine: Europe Luggage Market: An Analysis

Chapter Ten: Europe Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.K., France Germany, Rest of Europe)

Chapter Eleven: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market: An Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Asia-Pacific Luggage Market: Country Analysis (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Chapter Fourteen: Market Dynamics

Chapter Fifteen: Market Trends

Chapter Sixteen: SWOT Analysis – Global Luggage Market

Chapter Seventeen: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis – Global Luggage Market

Chapter Eighteen: Competitive Landscape

