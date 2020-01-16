Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market – Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020- 2025)
DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic.
The global DBC Ceramic Substrate market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of DBC Ceramic Substrate by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate
Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Rogers/Curamik (Germany)
KCC (Korea)
Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China)
Heraeus Electronics (Germany)
Tong Hsing (Taiwan)
Remtec (US)
Stellar Industries Corp (US)
Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China)
Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China)
NGK Electronics Devices (Japan)
IXYS (Germany Division)
Mitsubishi Materials (Japan)
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Power Electronics
Automotive
Home Appliances and CPV
Aerospace and Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 DBC Ceramic Substrate Industry
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of DBC Ceramic Substrate
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of DBC Ceramic Substrate
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of DBC Ceramic Substrate
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 DBC Ceramic Substrate Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate
Table Major Company List of AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate
3.1.2 Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate
Table Major Company List of Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate
3.2 Market Size
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Rogers/Curamik (Germany) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Rogers/Curamik (Germany) Profile
Table Rogers/Curamik (Germany) Overview List
4.1.2 Rogers/Curamik (Germany) Products & Services
4.1.3 Rogers/Curamik (Germany) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rogers/Curamik (Germany) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 KCC (Korea) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 KCC (Korea) Profile
Table KCC (Korea) Overview List
4.2.2 KCC (Korea) Products & Services
4.2.3 KCC (Korea) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of KCC (Korea) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China) Profile
Table Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China) Overview List
4.3.2 Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China) Products & Services
4.3.3 Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Heraeus Electronics (Germany) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Heraeus Electronics (Germany) Profile
Table Heraeus Electronics (Germany) Overview List
4.4.2 Heraeus Electronics (Germany) Products & Services
4.4.3 Heraeus Electronics (Germany) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Heraeus Electronics (Germany) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Tong Hsing (Taiwan) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Tong Hsing (Taiwan) Profile
Table Tong Hsing (Taiwan) Overview List
4.5.2 Tong Hsing (Taiwan) Products & Services
4.5.3 Tong Hsing (Taiwan) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tong Hsing (Taiwan) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Remtec (US) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Remtec (US) Profile
Table Remtec (US) Overview List
4.6.2 Remtec (US) Products & Services
4.6.3 Remtec (US) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Remtec (US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Stellar Industries Corp (US) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Stellar Industries Corp (US) Profile
Table Stellar Industries Corp (US) Overview List
4.7.2 Stellar Industries Corp (US) Products & Services
4.7.3 Stellar Industries Corp (US) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Stellar Industries Corp (US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China) Profile
Table Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China) Overview List
4.8.2 Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China) Products & Services
4.8.3 Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China) Profile
Table Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China) Overview List
4.9.2 Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China) Products & Services
4.9.3 Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 NGK Electronics Devices (Japan) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 NGK Electronics Devices (Japan) Profile
Table NGK Electronics Devices (Japan) Overview List
4.10.2 NGK Electronics Devices (Japan) Products & Services
4.10.3 NGK Electronics Devices (Japan) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NGK Electronics Devices (Japan) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 IXYS (Germany Division) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 IXYS (Germany Division) Profile
Table IXYS (Germany Division) Overview List
4.11.2 IXYS (Germany Division) Products & Services
4.11.3 IXYS (Germany Division) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of IXYS (Germany Division) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Mitsubishi Materials (Japan) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Mitsubishi Materials (Japan) Profile
Table Mitsubishi Materials (Japan) Overview List
4.12.2 Mitsubishi Materials (Japan) Products & Services
4.12.3 Mitsubishi Materials (Japan) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mitsubishi Materials (Japan) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Power Electronics
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Power Electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Power Electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Automotive
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Automotive, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Home Appliances and CPV
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Home Appliances and CPV, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Home Appliances and CPV, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Aerospace and Others
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Aerospace and Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand in Aerospace and Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
