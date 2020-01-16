Global Building Management System Market – Growth, Trends & Forecasts (2020- 2025)

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that that can be used to monitor and manage mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems in a facility. A BMS consists of software and hardware; the software program, usually configured in a hierarchical manner, can be proprietary, using such protocols as C-Bus, Profibus, and so on. Vendors are also producing BMSs that integrate using Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4158426

The global Building Management System market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Building Management System by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

BACnet

LonWorks

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Johnson Controls

Schneider

Siemens

Honeywell

UTC

Trane

Delta Controls

Beckhoff

Azbil

Cylon

ASI

Technovator

Carel

Deos

Airedale

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential Buildings

Office & Commercial

Manufacturing Plant

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-building-management-system-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Building Management System Industry

Figure Building Management System Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Building Management System

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Building Management System

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Building Management System

Table Global Building Management System Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Building Management System Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 BACnet

Table Major Company List of BACnet

3.1.2 LonWorks

Table Major Company List of LonWorks

3.1.3 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Building Management System Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Building Management System Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Building Management System Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Building Management System Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Building Management System Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Building Management System Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Johnson Controls (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Johnson Controls Profile

Table Johnson Controls Overview List

4.1.2 Johnson Controls Products & Services

4.1.3 Johnson Controls Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson Controls (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Schneider (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Schneider Profile

Table Schneider Overview List

4.2.2 Schneider Products & Services

4.2.3 Schneider Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Schneider (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Siemens Profile

Table Siemens Overview List

4.3.2 Siemens Products & Services

4.3.3 Siemens Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Honeywell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Honeywell Profile

Table Honeywell Overview List

4.4.2 Honeywell Products & Services

4.4.3 Honeywell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Honeywell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 UTC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 UTC Profile

Table UTC Overview List

4.5.2 UTC Products & Services

4.5.3 UTC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of UTC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Trane (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Trane Profile

Table Trane Overview List

4.6.2 Trane Products & Services

4.6.3 Trane Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Trane (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Delta Controls (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Delta Controls Profile

Table Delta Controls Overview List

4.7.2 Delta Controls Products & Services

4.7.3 Delta Controls Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Delta Controls (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Beckhoff (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Beckhoff Profile

Table Beckhoff Overview List

4.8.2 Beckhoff Products & Services

4.8.3 Beckhoff Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beckhoff (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Azbil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Azbil Profile

Table Azbil Overview List

4.9.2 Azbil Products & Services

4.9.3 Azbil Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Azbil (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Cylon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Cylon Profile

Table Cylon Overview List

4.10.2 Cylon Products & Services

4.10.3 Cylon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cylon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 ASI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 ASI Profile

Table ASI Overview List

4.11.2 ASI Products & Services

4.11.3 ASI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ASI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Technovator (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Technovator Profile

Table Technovator Overview List

4.12.2 Technovator Products & Services

4.12.3 Technovator Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Technovator (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Carel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Carel Profile

Table Carel Overview List

4.13.2 Carel Products & Services

4.13.3 Carel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Carel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Deos (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Deos Profile

Table Deos Overview List

4.14.2 Deos Products & Services

4.14.3 Deos Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Deos (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Airedale (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Airedale Profile

Table Airedale Overview List

4.15.2 Airedale Products & Services

4.15.3 Airedale Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Airedale (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Building Management System Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Building Management System Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Building Management System Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Building Management System Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Building Management System Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Building Management System Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Building Management System Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Building Management System Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Building Management System MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Building Management System Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Residential Buildings

Figure Building Management System Demand in Residential Buildings, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Building Management System Demand in Residential Buildings, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Office & Commercial

Figure Building Management System Demand in Office & Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Building Management System Demand in Office & Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Manufacturing Plant

Figure Building Management System Demand in Manufacturing Plant, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Building Management System Demand in Manufacturing Plant, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Building Management System Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Building Management System Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Building Management System Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Building Management System Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Building Management System Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Building Management System Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Building Management System Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Building Management System Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Building Management System Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Building Management System Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Building Management System Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Building Management System Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Building Management System Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Building Management System Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Building Management System Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Building Management System Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4158426

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald