Global Augmented Reality Devices Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Augmented Reality Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The augmented reality devices market consists of sales of augmented reality devices and related services. Augmented reality devices provide an interactive experience of real-world environment by integrating digital visual content and audios into the real-world environment. Augmented reality devices include head-up displays, holographic displays, smart glasses and others.

The global augmented reality devices market was valued at about $2.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.78 billion at a CAGR of 40.3% through 2022.

The augmented reality devices market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for Augmented Reality Devices and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Augmented Reality Devices market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The increasing use of augmented reality (AR) devices in the medical field is driving growth in the AR devices market. AR devices are increasingly being used by surgeons for pre-surgical planning. Surgeons can create 2D or 3D images of patient anatomy and overlay them on to the patient’s body for accurate surgical planning. For instance, the Opensight augmented reality system developed by Novarad allows surgeons to visualize into the patient while simultaneously looking at the patient in real time. This enables surgeons to accurately plan for a surgery. Augmented reality is also being used to find the accurate position of veins under a patient’s skin during blood transfusion. For instance, AccuVein uses projection based augmented reality to view real time image of veins under the surface of the skin during blood transfusion.

Some of the major players involved in the Augmented Reality Devices market are Sony, Oculus, Samsung Electronics, HTC and Google.

