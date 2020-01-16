Geriatric Medicines Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance adds 2018-2027 Global Geriatric Medicines market report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Global Geriatric Medicines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing occurrence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases amongst old people, increase in government support, improving healthcare infrastructure in number of upcoming economies are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness need of patient participation in clinical trials and side effects of medicines are hindering the market growth. In addition, increasing demand from emerging economies holds huge growth opportunities for market growth.

Download PDF Brochure on Recent Studies of 2020: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/60749

Geriatrics is a division of medicines connected to the remedial, clinical, social, and preventive aspects of ill health among old people over 65 years. The majority of the geriatrics is not capable to take their medication correctly at the intended time due to difficult in psychological and medical issues. The geriatric inhabitants need special attention and care for the rapid recovery of disorder or disease.

By Therapeutic Category, antihypertensive segment is projected to have significant share during the forecast period. Antihypertensive are a group of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Antihypertensive therapy prevents problems of high blood pressure such as stroke and myocardial infarction. Restless lifestyle of the urban populations and growing life expectancy are favouring the growth of antihypertensive medicines for geriatrics. By Geography, North America region is projected to grow at a significant rate due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, favourable administration initiative for the old people and presence of some pioneering companies of this market.

Some of the key players in global Geriatric Medicines market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Company Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer and Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-geriatric-medicines-market-outlook-2017-2026

Therapeutic Categories Covered:

Analgesic

Antidiabetic

Antihypertensive

Antidepressant & Antipsychotic

Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI)

Statins

Other Therapeutic Categories

Conditions Covered:

Arthritis

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Neurological

Osteoporosis

Respiratory

Other Conditions

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/60749

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Therapeutic Category

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Analgesic

5.3 Antidiabetic

5.4 Antihypertensive

5.5 Antidepressant & Antipsychotic

5.6 Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI)

5.7 Statins

5.8 Other Therapeutic Categories

Chapter Six: Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Condition

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Arthritis

6.3 Cancer

6.4 Cardiovascular

6.5 Neurological

6.6 Osteoporosis

6.7 Respiratory

6.8 Other Conditions

Chapter Seven: Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Other Trending PR:

Iraqi Defense Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Scope and US$12.2 billion over the next five years:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/iraqi-defense-market-size-share-trends-growth-demand-scope-and-us122-billion-over-the-next-five-years-2020-01-14

UK Power Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/uk-power-market-2020-size-share-trends-top-companies-historical-growth-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2030-2020-01-14

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald