Geriatric Medicines Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Global Geriatric Medicines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing occurrence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases amongst old people, increase in government support, improving healthcare infrastructure in number of upcoming economies are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness need of patient participation in clinical trials and side effects of medicines are hindering the market growth. In addition, increasing demand from emerging economies holds huge growth opportunities for market growth.
Geriatrics is a division of medicines connected to the remedial, clinical, social, and preventive aspects of ill health among old people over 65 years. The majority of the geriatrics is not capable to take their medication correctly at the intended time due to difficult in psychological and medical issues. The geriatric inhabitants need special attention and care for the rapid recovery of disorder or disease.
By Therapeutic Category, antihypertensive segment is projected to have significant share during the forecast period. Antihypertensive are a group of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Antihypertensive therapy prevents problems of high blood pressure such as stroke and myocardial infarction. Restless lifestyle of the urban populations and growing life expectancy are favouring the growth of antihypertensive medicines for geriatrics. By Geography, North America region is projected to grow at a significant rate due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, favourable administration initiative for the old people and presence of some pioneering companies of this market.
Some of the key players in global Geriatric Medicines market are:
Abbott Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Company Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer and Inc., Sanofi S.A.
Therapeutic Categories Covered:
Analgesic
Antidiabetic
Antihypertensive
Antidepressant & Antipsychotic
Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI)
Statins
Other Therapeutic Categories
Conditions Covered:
Arthritis
Cancer
Cardiovascular
Neurological
Osteoporosis
Respiratory
Other Conditions
Regions Covered:
North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Some Points of TOC:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
Chapter Five: Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Therapeutic Category
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Analgesic
5.3 Antidiabetic
5.4 Antihypertensive
5.5 Antidepressant & Antipsychotic
5.6 Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI)
5.7 Statins
5.8 Other Therapeutic Categories
Chapter Six: Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Condition
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Arthritis
6.3 Cancer
6.4 Cardiovascular
6.5 Neurological
6.6 Osteoporosis
6.7 Respiratory
6.8 Other Conditions
Chapter Seven: Global Geriatric Medicines Market, By Geography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.2.1 US
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 Italy
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Japan
7.4.2 China
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 New Zealand
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.5 South America
7.5.1 Argentina
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Chile
7.5.4 Rest of South America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
7.6.1 Saudi Arabia
7.6.2 UAE
7.6.3 Qatar
7.6.4 South Africa
7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
