Gastric Balloon Market: Rise in the cases of obesity across the globe is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Obesity has been spreading at an epidemic rate during the recent years, specifically in the urban areas of the developed nations. As per estimates made by the WHO, during 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, aged 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obse. Also, an estimated 41 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. The prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has witnessed a dramatic from a minimal 4% in 1975 to above 18% in 2016. At present, obesity rates are significantly high in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary, while they are lowest in Japan and Korea. Whereas, during the future years, obesity rates in countries such as Korea and Switzerland are anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

Global gastric balloon market, based on product was segmented as, single gastric balloons, dual gastric balloons and triple gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon held the largest share of the market, by product. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the dual and triple gastric balloon, also the implantation of a single balloon causes less discomfort, leading to its rising preference.

The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the gastric balloon market include, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Allurion Technologies ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Silimed, and Spatz FGIA, Inc., among others. Approvals the are prominent parameters by industry players leading strategies undertaken by key market players. For instance, during December, 2018, Obalon received FDA approval of the Obalon Navigation System, which eliminates the need to use x-ray when placing the Obalon Balloon System. The Obalon Navigation System and Touch Inflation Dispenser are expected to be commercially available during the first quarter of 2019 in the United States.

The global gastric balloon market by product was led by single gastric balloon segment. The single gastric balloons, is further sub-segmented into, Elipse gastric balloons, Orbera gastric balloons and other single gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon segment held a largest market share of 89.0% of the gastric balloon market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its property of being implanted more easily as decreased rate of complications. In addition to larger share, the segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald