Gas Engine Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

Executive Summary

Global Gas Engine Market is valued approximately at USD 3.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.12 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing demand for electricity is one of the key driving factors boosting global gas engine market, as gas engines are highly used for power generation across the globe, so more the demand of electricity would fuel the demand of gas engines. With the development of economies of several countries such as China and Brazil, and the rise in population, the demand and the need for electricity are key driving factors towards market growth. In addition, increasing consumption of electricity creates huge requirements for natural gas plants to generate more electricity. Natural gas is a renewable energy resource, so in near future the demand of electricity and energy will increase, and more natural gas plants will be needed. Furthermore, as per EIA, the generation of natural gas-fired electricity is expected to account for more than 80% of total added electricity generation capacity by the end of 2035. Thus, increasing demand for electricity is expected to drive the adoption of gas engines this is expected to drive the market growth of gas engine globally. Moreover, growing trend of distributed power generation is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, price disparity across regional market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Gas Engine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent environmental norms coupled with low natural gas price. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing development of advanced engines coupled with rising rate of industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gas engine market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric Company

Caterpillar, Inc.

Wärtsilä Corporation

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Cummins Inc.

Siemens AG

MAN SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Liebherr Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel Type:

Natural Gas

Special Gas

Others

By Power Output:

0.5–1 MW

1–2 MW

2–5 MW

5–10 MW

10–20 MW

By Application:

Power Generation

Cogeneration

Mechanical Drive

Others

By End-User:

Utilities

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Continuous…

