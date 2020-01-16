Flow Cytometry Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Segment Forecasts To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Flow Cytometry Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global flow cytometry market was valued at about $3.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.05 billion at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2022. The North American market is the largest market for flow cytometry and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The flow cytometry market consists of sales of flow cytometry instruments, software and chemicals and related services. Flow cytometry is used to analyze characteristics of a biological cell such as cell size, cell count and cell complexity using laser optics. In the flow cytometry technique, cells are added to a fluid medium which is then passed through a pulsating laser beam.

The increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the flow cytometry market. This is because the flow cytometry technique has its direct application in HIV diagnosis. Flow cytometry uses light scattering to determine the identity of cells.

High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow cytometry market. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique.

The flow cytometry market is segmented into

Instruments Reagents & Consumables Software Accessories Services

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the flow cytometry market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the flow cytometry market are Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher and Luminex.

