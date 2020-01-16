Feed Enzymes Market Size to surge at 10.3% CAGR and Hit 2080.79 Million by 2027

Analytical Research Cognizance adds 2018-2027 Global Feed Enzymes market report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Global Feed Enzymes market is accounted for $860.37 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2080.79 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. Increase in production/consumption of animal-based products and high cost of feed in livestock farming are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as regulatory structure and interventions are restraining the market growth. In addition, replacement of expensive fish meal and growing awareness about feed quality provides huge opportunities that will gain traction in the market during the next few years.

Download PDF Brochure on Recent Studies of 2020: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/60738

Enzymes are naturally happening proteins that are produced by animals during the digestion process. These are secreted to carbohydrates, lipids, digest proteins and mineral complexes. Feed enzymes are added in feeds to improve the utilization of nutrients and energy or to degenerate a variety of undesired constituents. The feed enzymes consumers are the integrators, home mixers, aquaculture industry, livestock, and farmers. Enzymes usage boosts animal performance and decreases environmental pollution. These enzymes essentially enhance the gut while considerably decrease waste and feed management prices, which makes animal farming possible.

Amongst livestock, the poultry segment held considerable market share in global market during the predicted period. It provides poultry birds with proteins, by raising their growth rate and also strengthens their immune system. Therefore, they are required for higher end production of poultry meat, which is in huge demand. By Geography, Asia Pacific will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The demand for poultry is estimated to increase in India and China due to the rising population, growing purchasing power, and changing consumer food preferences. Where the uptake of feed enzymes has increased and is expected to show healthy growth in Asia pacific.

Some of the key players in global Feed Enzymes market are:

BASF SE , E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , Associated British Foods PLC , Koninklijke DSM N.V, Adisseo France SAS, Azelis Holdings SA , Novus International, Inc., Rossari Biotech Ltd, Bio-Cat, Alltech Inc and Lesaffre.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-feed-enzymes-market-outlook-2017-2026

Type Covered:

Carbohydrase

Phytase

Protease

Other Types

Livestock Covered:

Aquatic Animals

Ruminants

Poultry

Pets

Equine

Pigs

Other Livestock’s

Form Covered:

Liquid

Dry

Source Covered:

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/60738

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Carbohydrase

5.3 Phytase

5.4 Protease

5.5 Other Types

Chapter Six: Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Livestock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aquatic Animals

6.3 Ruminants

6.4 Poultry

6.5 Pets

6.6 Equine

6.7 Pigs

6.8 Other Livestocks

Chapter Seven: Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Dry

Chapter Eight: Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Source

8.1. Introduction

8.2 Microorganism

8.3 Plant

8.4 Animal

Chapter Nine: Global Feed Enzymes Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Other Trending PR:

Gabion Boxes Market 2020 Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Regional Forecast To 2025:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gabion-boxes-market-2020-global-size-opportunities-historical-analysis-development-status-business-growth-and-regional-forecast-to-2025-2020-01-14

Perphenazine Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2025 with Top Players:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/perphenazine-market-2020-global-industry-demand-recent-trends-size-and-share-estimation-by-2025-with-top-players-2020-01-14

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald