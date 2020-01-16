Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Top Key Players like are likely to expand at a brisk pace

Cancer tissue diagnostics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 512.73 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 830.28 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing number of cancer cases and rising geriatric population. On the other hand, high cost of cancer diagnostics in some of the European countries is limiting the growth of market is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Personalize medicine is a relatively new approach; however it is expanding the field in the healthcare sector. It enables a medical practitioner to select treatment based on a patient’s genetic profile. This helps to minimize harmful side effects as well as lead to successful results within a short duration.

Personalized medicines for cancer involves the study of individuals’ genetic make-up that leads to tumor growth. By studying the patient’s genetic make-up, an oncologist may customize the treatment depending on the patient’s genetic mutations. For instance, Mutations in ALK, KRAS, and EGFR lead to lung cancer. However, identifying the type of mutation in the lung cancer patient provides crucial information for the kind of treatment. Hence, personalized medicine allows the right treatment at the right time, which reduces the mortality rate. Due to these advantages of tailoring the treatment based on individual’s genetic profile, the personalized medicine approach is likely to be a prevalent trend for the cancer tissue diagnostics market.

The Players Mentioned in our report are:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

4. Abbott

5. Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7. Cancer Genetics Inc.

8. Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

9. Danaher

10. Abcam plc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Europe Cancer Tissue Diagnostics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

