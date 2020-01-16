Enteral Nutrition Market to 2027: Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

Future Trend, Drivers & Opportunities: Increasing Online Distribution Platforms, Growing global healthcare market, Increasing malnutrition worldwide

The global enteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027.

The increasing incidence of malnutrition and rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with enteral nutrition is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Over the past few decades, Research and development (R&D) in pre and post nutrition for various treatment is increasing across the globe due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Enteral nutrition or tube feeding includes a special liquid mixture food that is broken down in the stomach and small intestine and further absorbed by the bowels. These mixtures comprise of appropriate amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, amino acids, vitamins, fats, minerals and other vital nutrients. The rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are likely to increase the prescribed consumption of enteral nutrition formulas across the globe.

Also, cancer is one of the leading cause of death in the North America region. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed. Moreover, India has the highest number of oral cancer among men comprising of 16.1% of all cancers. According to Globocan 2018, oral cancer is the second most common cancer in India with 119,992 new cases registered in 2018. Thus, the increasing prevalence and incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases poses several opportunities for the enteral market to grow during the forecast period.

The global enteral nutrition market is segmented by form, nutrient composition and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into liquid and powder. The liquid segment held a largest share of the market in 2018. Based on nutrient composition, the market has been segmented into protein based, carbohydrate based, fat based, vitamin based and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), South Asia Food and Nutrition Security Initiative, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, International Diabetes Federation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others.

