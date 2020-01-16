Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal Market with highest growth in the near future Leading key players: Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling, Waste Management,Kuusakoski, Sims Recycling Solutions

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal.

This report studies the Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Recycling and Disposal market by product type and applications/end industries.

Key players profiled in the report include Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling, Waste Management,Kuusakoski, Sims Recycling Solutions, Umicore , Enviro-Hub ,ldings, Gem, Electronic Recyclers International, Veolia, Dynamic Recycling ,Sage, URT, E-Parisaraa, Dongjiang, Cimelia, environCom, GEEP

Market Segment by Type, covers

ICT Equipment

Home Appliances

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald