Earth’s biggest wind available online

In this new decade, everyone wants to receive some positive news, and it supposed to be that way. This week, we finally got some: the biggest floating wind turbine to this present day availed itself online off the shoreline of Portugal.

One of the three platforms, which will add up to the Wind Float Atlantic shoreline wind fields, was connected to the network by the use of a 120-kilometer long cable on 31 December, last year.

Immediately the other two avail themselves online, Wind Float will get the opportunity to serve out enough clean energy for around 60,000 homesteads.

Floating wind fields can use the mighty winds as an advantage since they come from on the clean sea or ocean. However, we must put into consideration the logistical challenges; such a first ground did not start giving out electricity until 2017, and this means that it is still in its early days of using such a technology.

These new floating electricity generators need a firm fixation to be in a position to withstand massive movements produced by strong winds and

