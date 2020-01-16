Downhole Equipment Market Size And Global Overview By 2024 – Halliburton, General Electric, Weir Group, Aker Solutions, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 16,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Downhole Equipment Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Downhole Equipment Market. The Global Downhole Equipment market has been analysed By Equipment (Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool), By Application (Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production). The Global Downhole Equipment market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Norway, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the Publisher research report, Global Downhole Equipment market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rise in offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration and production activities, growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, growing economy as well as increasing government’s stringent regulations for safe and pollution free environment.

Asia Pacific Downhole Equipment market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.20% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing economy and increasing oil and gas well exploration and production as well as surging government regulations for the use of cleaner fuel to reduce pollution. China is the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by India and Indonesia in forecast period. Market of Downhole Equipment is driven by rapid crude oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.

The Report titled “Global Downhole Equipment Market: Analysis By Equipment (Flow and Pressure Control, Drilling Tool, Impurity Control, Downhole Control, Handling), Application (Well Drilling, Well Completion, Well Intervention, Formation and Evaluation, Oil and Gas Production), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Norway, UK, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Downhole Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Downhole Equipment Market

Global Downhole Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

– Global Downhole Equipment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Equipment – Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool

– By Application – Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

– Downhole Equipment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Equipment – Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool

– By Application – Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Norway, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

– Downhole Equipment Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Equipment – Flow & Pressure Control, Downhole Control, Impurity Control, Handling Tool, Drilling Tool

– By Application – Well Drilling, Well Intervention, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production

