Dominant Players in North America High Voltage Cable Market: Dubai Cable Company – Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation)

The North America high voltage cable market accounted for US$ 5.09 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 7.92 Bn in 2027. The major factors that drive the growth of the high voltage cable market are includes, growth of offshore wind farms and modern grid infrastructure in order to increase the electrification rate across the developing nations. On the other hand, the volatile metal prices of copper and aluminum limit the growth of the market. A rising demand of electricity across North American market is expected to encourage these regions to enhance their grid infrastructure, which is a key factor for the growth of the high voltage cable market. Additionally, increasing industrialization and economic developments in North American countries supports the growth of electricity at an impressive pace. The shale industry endures to be a driving factor for the US energy policy, shifting gears from energy scarcity to abundance of energy sources. The power sector is one of the most promising sectors, especially in developing and underdeveloped regions, as it attracts more investments than any other mass sector, such as oil & gas. Booming energy and oil & gas sector plays a major role in boosting the growth of high voltage cable market.

Sample Copy of This Report with Full ToC @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/201245

The high voltage cable market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the high voltage cable market further. The government of this country spends a significant amount on electricity to fulfill the rising demand from consumers and industries. The US Energy Information Administration, the country generated 4,178 billion kWh of electricity in 2018; fossil fuels such as natural gas, coal, and petroleum contributed 63% share to this, while nuclear power plants held 20% and renewable sources accounted for 17% share of this. The country also accounts for the largest share of the North American high-voltage cable market, owing to the huge demand for and consumption of electricity as well as the presence of a large number of power generation plants. High production and consumption of energy is expected to boost the high voltage cable market.

The high voltage cable market on the basis of end user is segmented into industrial, renewable energy, and infrastructure. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the industrial end user is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the high voltage cable market and is projected to be the fastest growing segment with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America High Voltage Cable Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. North America High Voltage Cable Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are:

1. Dubai Cable Company – Ducab

2. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

3. Nexans SA

4. NKT A/S

5. Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation)

6. Siemens AG

7. Southwire Company, LLC

8. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

9. TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable)

10. ZTT Group

Discuss Our Expert Team @ https://www.alexareports.com/send-an-enquiry/201245

Reason to Buy this Report:

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America high voltage cable market

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America high voltage cable market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

• Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Table of Content

Chapter 1 about the North America High Voltage Cable

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 North America High Voltage Cable Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain

Chapter 5 Company Details

Chapter 6 Globalization & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Consumption Forecast by Major Regions

Chapter 9 North America High Voltage Cable Market Forecast through 2024

Chapter 10 Key Success Factors and Market Conclusion

TO BE CONTINUED…

*You can glance through the list of Tables and Figures when you view the sample copy of North America High Voltage Cable Market.

Check Best Offer of This Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/201245

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global North America High Voltage Cable market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall North America High Voltage Cable market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key North America High Voltage Cable market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald