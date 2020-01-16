District Cooling Market Size to surge at 14.3% CAGR and Hit 21.98 Billion by 2027

Analytical Research Cognizance adds 2018-2027 Global District Cooling market report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Global District Cooling market is accounted for $6.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as increasing environmental issues, cost-effectiveness, growth in urbanization sectors, increase in energy prices, and huge investments in infrastructure projects are fueling the market growth. However, challenges in commercial, engineering and procurement sectors and high installation costs are hampering the market growth. In addition, demand for energy efficient cooling technologies and sewage treatment usage in GCC Countries induce market opportunity.

District cooling systems is a central source to facilitate air conditioning as a production of chilled water, and its whole process is carried out by chilling water at central plant and later piping water to customers with underground pipes network.

On the basis of end users, commercial sector has acquired largest market share due to the increasing facilities such as laboratories, data centers, hospitals, shops, malls, restaurants, and hotels and expected to remain dominant during forecast period. Based on applications, Construction sector is subjected to hold largest market share with the demand in construction of individual flats in buildings, buildings, and individual houses in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.Middle East & Africa dominated the market during the forecast period, as these countries are witnessing an increase in demand for cooling, owing to high temperature and increasing investments in infrastructure projects.

Some of the key players in global District Cooling market are:

Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower), National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), LLC, Shinryo Corporation, Keppel DCHS PTE Ltd, Logstor A/S , Ramboll Group A/S, Siemens AG, Stellar Energy, District Cooling Company LLC, Pal Technology, Keppel DCHS PTE Ltd, Danfoss District Energy A/S, SNC Lavalin, Fortum.

Free Cooling Techniques Covered:

Source of Cold Water

Absorption Cooling

Electric Chiller

Applications Covered:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

