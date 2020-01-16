Digital Platforms Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Digital Platforms Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Digital Platforms Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Digital Platforms Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Digital Platforms in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Digital Platforms Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Digital Platforms Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Digital Platforms Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Digital Platforms Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Digital Platforms in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Digital Platforms Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Digital Platforms Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Digital Platforms Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Digital Platforms Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Competition Landscape

The Prominent players in Digital platforms market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Adobe systems incorporated, Accenture, Magento, Inc., Cloudcraze software LLC, SAP SE, and Apttus Corporation.

Digital Platforms Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based digital platform by various enterprises in the region. APAC is expected to exhibit high growth rates in terms of revenue in digital platform market due to rapid digitalization and rise in technologies and organization which offers better customer experience. Europe and Latin America also offers potential growth opportunities in digital platform market due to the increasing demand for digital platforms in various enterprises in order to improve customer engagement.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Platforms Market Segments

Global Digital Platforms Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Digital Platforms Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Digital Platforms Market

Global Digital Platforms Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Digital Platforms Market

Digital Platforms Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Digital Platforms Market

Global Digital Platforms Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Digital Platforms Market includes

North America Digital Platforms Market US Canada

Latin America Digital Platforms Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Digital Platforms Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Digital Platforms Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Digital Platforms Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Digital Platforms Market

Middle East and Africa Digital Platforms Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

