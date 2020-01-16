Digit Joint Implants Market Size, Demand & Future Scope Including Top Players

Growth forecast report “Global Digit Joint Implants Market Outlook (2018-2027)”added by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Global Digit Joint Implants market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as usage of these implants to treat metaphyseal and periarticular fractures of joints, increasing initiatives & awareness on these plants and usage of biodegradable implants made from biodegradable polymers that can facilitate healing and regeneration of joint tissues are driving the market growth. However, uncertainties like complications associated with the use of these implants and the presence of stringent regulations act as the restraining factors for market growth.

Digit joint implants are medical devices used to replace the damaged or diseased bone and joints of body parts or to replace a missing biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. They are man-made devices, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue. In some cases, implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker. The surface of implants that contact the body may be made of biomedical materials such as titanium or silicone depending on the one which is the more functional.

By product, metacarpophalangeal (MCP) and proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint implants segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing recommendation to osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis patients to opt for these implants, rising incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and the easy performance of revision procedures with these implants are expected to boost the growth of the market segment during the forthcoming years.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, availability of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, and high popularity of minimally invasive surgery in the US are contributing to market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in global Digit Joint Implants market are:

Beznoska, Tornier, Groupe Lpine, Arthro Surface, Osteomed, Skeletal Dynamics, KeriMedical, in2bones, Wright Medical Technology, MatOrtho, and Evolutis

Products Covered:

Toe Implants

Trapeziometacarpal Joint Implants

Metatarsophalangeal Joint Implant

Metacarpophalangeal(MCP) and Proximal Interphalangeal(PIP) Joint Implants

Interphalangeal Hand Joint Implant

Other Products

Types Covered:

Hand

Foot

Applications Covered:

Clinic

Medical Center

Hospital

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Toe Implants

5.3 Trapeziometacarpal Joint Implants

5.4 Metatarsophalangeal Joint Implant

5.5 Metacarpophalangeal(MCP) and Proximal Interphalangeal(PIP) Joint Implants

5.6 Interphalangeal Hand Joint Implant

5.7 Other Products

Chapter Six: Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hand

6.3 Foot

Chapter Seven: Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinic

7.3 Medical Center

7.4 Hospital

7.5 Other Applications

Chapter Eight: Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

