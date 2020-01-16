Demand and Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market 2027 Segmentation, Growth Overview, Future Demand & Key Players AppZen, Inc., Bill.com, LLC, IBM Corporation, Intuit Inc., Kore.ai, Inc., Microsoft Corporation

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market to 2027 – Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises); Application (Automated Bookkeeping, Invoice Classification and Approvals, Fraud and Risk Management, Reporting, Others) and Geography

The artificial intelligence in accounting is driven by the rise in accounting data and data management needs. The ability of artificial intelligence to process data at super speed and reduce errors is the critical factor augmenting its use in accounting applications. With maximum developments for AI in accounting space, the North America market is expected to generate significant opportunities for the market players in the forecast period

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AppZen, Inc., Bill.com, LLC, IBM Corporation, Intuit Inc., Kore.ai, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, UiPath, Vic.ai, Inc., Xero Limited, Yaypay Inc.

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Market Segmentations:

The global artificial intelligence in accounting market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, deployment, and organization size. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on technology, the market is segmented as natural language processing and machine learning & deep learning. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the organization size is classified as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in accounting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artificial intelligence in accounting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Points from TOC

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

