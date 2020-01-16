Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This study considers the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Aviation Logistics

Maritime Logistics

Segmentation by application:

For Personal

For Business

For Government

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

USPS

UPS

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Maersk

Nippon Express & Japan Post

Ryder System

Panalpina

China Post

COSCO

Seino Transportation

Om Logistics Ltd.

SF Expres

BlackBuck

Holisol Logistics

YTO Express

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the size of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) by Players

Chapter Four: Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

