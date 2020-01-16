Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024
“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.
This study considers the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Aviation Logistics
Maritime Logistics
Segmentation by application:
For Personal
For Business
For Government
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
USPS
UPS
Deutsche Post DHL Group
FedEx
Expeditors International (EXPD)
Maersk
Nippon Express & Japan Post
Ryder System
Panalpina
China Post
COSCO
Seino Transportation
Om Logistics Ltd.
SF Expres
BlackBuck
Holisol Logistics
YTO Express
ZTO Express
STO Express
Yunda Express
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the size of Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) by Players
Chapter Four: Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
