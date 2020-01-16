Coronary Stents Market Future Adoption Overview 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Coronary Stents market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Coronary Stents market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Coronary Stents market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Key Trends

Coronary stents are efficient and safe. This unique perceived benefit has been the single most important driver of its market so long. Additionally, clinical research organizations (CROs) with their constant evaluations leveraging clinical trials have egged manufacturers to focus on product development. Such organizations also bring down the time taken for regulatory approvals by partnering with regulatory agencies for pre- and post-market approvals of stents. All these have driven steady growth in the market.

Besides, patients who undergo angioplasty and have stents installed recover faster than patients who have coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG). Coronary stents cause much less discomfort and this has been resulting in their swift adoption too.

Global Coronary Stents Market: Market Potential

Coronary stents play an extremely important role in saving human lives. Recently, the government in India ordered stent manufacturers, especially multinationals Abbot and Medtronic, to not withdraw supply in response to pricing regulations. It cited emergency clause in public interest. Given the crucial function they serve, many governments are coming up with different incentives to make sure everyone can access the lifesaving devices. Some such incentives are reducing the price or providing subsidies.

The three different types of coronary stents available in the market are drug-eluting stents (DES), bare metal stent (BMS), and bioresorbable stent. The drug-eluting stents (DES), among them, grosses maximum revenue on account of the spike in number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVD). The growing efforts by companies to prove the efficacy of their products through clinical studies has also driven up demand for the product.

In terms of end users, ambulatory surgery centers account for maximum share in the market as they help to minimize medical expenses and lessen the duration of hospital stays. They also come equipped with advanced operating equipment, specialist surgeons, and operating and recovery rooms without complex administrative procedures.

Global Coronary Stents Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, the Americas hold a leading position in the global market for coronary stents due to the advanced medical facilities in the region. Going forward too, the Americas will likely hold on to their leading share.

Global Coronary Stents Market: Competitive Analysis

A large number of regional and international players makes the global market for coronary stents competitive and diversified. These vendors are making constant efforts to outsmart one another by coming up with more cutting-edge devices such as nano-coated stents or through shrewd pricing strategies. They are also resorting to strategic distribution partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to bolster their positions. Some such vendors profiled in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Coronary Stents market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Coronary Stents market?

