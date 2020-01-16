Cool Roof Coating Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Cool Roof Coating market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Cool Roof Coating market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Cool Roof Coating market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

drivers and restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects.

Global Cool Roof Coating Market: Trends and Opportunities

Cool coating for roofs is regarded as one of the intelligent techniques of inviting coolness, especially during the hotter climates of the Middle East and Africa, few Asia Pacific countries such as India, and Brazil. The adoption of government standards pertaining to nominal energy consumption in the form of building codes has triggered the progress of the world cool roof coating market. The cool coating technology is one of the effective efforts taken worldwide for controlling the consumption of energy in both commercial and residential sectors. This has also resulted in the regulation of carbon emission. The global market has gained support from different government regulations that require the implementation of cool coating technology. The trend of cautious consumers coupled with a noticeable rise in the cost of air conditioning systems has propelled the demand in the market.

Global Cool Roof Coating Market: Regional Outlook

Thanks to the lower penetration degree in Asia Pacific, the region is pin-pointed by the analysts to exhibit a possible substantial growth in the world cool roof coating market during the forecast period. The enlargement of Asia Pacific is foreseen to rise on the foundation of green building codes that uphold the cool roofing technology. Initially, only Japan had the curiosity to follow the distinct initiatives and guideposts crafted by the government for the adoption of cool roofing technology. However, various other emerging nations such as India, China, and Australia have stepped in of late. This is anticipated to set in motion the regional growth of Asia Pacific.

North America, on the other hand, could look comparatively promising as it marked a higher share in the recent past and is predicted to showcase its sovereignty between the forecast years. The region could see a successful penetration in the global cool roof coating market on the back of the heightening awareness among consumers about building energy consumption. Additionally, the precocious effectuation of building codes has pushed the penetration of North America furthermore.

The European Cool Roof Council (ECRC) came into existence after the establishment of the Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC) in the U.S. Functioning on somewhat similar lines of the CRRC, the ECRC has taken strides to curb carbon footprints.

Global Cool Roof Coating Market: Companies Mentioned

With a view to ensure a consistent survival in the oligopolistic cool roof coating market, few of the dominant companies in the industry have taken to product innovation as a decisive strategy. For instance, a special class of IR reflective enamels has been launched by KST Coatings for concrete surfaces. Dow Chemicals has considered the atmosphere of the Middle East to come up with a product that flaunts an exclusive group of cool colors. Besides these, Excel Coatings, GAF Materials, Monarch Industries, Nutech Paints, Nippon Paints, Sika Sarnafil, and Valspar have articulated their presence in the global market.

