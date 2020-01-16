Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters Market Report, History and Forecast 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

key dynamics that have brought the market to its current-day fettle. Furthermore, projectsion with regards to the growth of the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheters market have also been made in the report. Besides this, a geographical analysis of the global market has helped the researchers in ascertaining regional growth statistics for the market.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising geriatric population is the most evident driver of demand within the global market for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters. These catheters come in handy during post operative procedures as the former help in reducing the pain and suffering of patients who have undergone invasive treatments. Furthermore, conventional anaesthesia techniques have taken a backseat due to the popularity of continuous peripheral nerve block catheters, which has in turn given an impetus to market growth. It is anticipated that the demand within the global market for peripheral nerve block catheters would increase at a boisterous rate on account of the rising number of surgeries and invasive treatments.

Joint replacement surgeries have gained popularity across the globe majorly due to the elevating standards of the surgical field within healthcare. This has directly influenced the growth of the global market for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters. However, the market for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters is restrained due to the instances of failure of these catheters to give sufficient anaesthesia to the patients which in turn caused severe damages.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters Market: Regional Outlook

The surgical sector within healthcare has been making rapid strides in the US and Canada, and this has given an impetus to the market for continuous peripheral nerve block across North America. Furthermore, a large population of orthopaedic patients travel to the US for complicated surgeries and invasive procedures as the healthcare fraternity in the region is much more advanced. Due to this reason, the demand within the regional market for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters has reached new heights.

Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block (cPNB) Catheters Market: Business Landscape

Some of the key players in the global market for peripheral nerve catheters are Teleflex, Vygon, and Halyard. These market players have earned commendable revenues through the manufacture of effective and durable catheters.

