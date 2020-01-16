Composites Testing Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Composites Testing Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Composites Testing market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Composites Testing technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Composites Testing market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The market study bifurcates the global Composites Testing market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Drivers and Restraints

The high penetration of composite materials in myriad applications such as transportation, building and construction, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, wind energy, sporting goods, and others is driving the composites testing market. Different types of composites that are used for these applications need to adhere to stringent standards for composites testing along with manufacturers’ proprietary testing standards in the supply chain of composites manufacturing.

Amongst the several applications of composites, aerospace and defense led the composites testing market due to the stringent regulations for composite testing for advanced defense and commercial aircraft. In particular, advanced commercial aircraft employ a significant percentage of composite materials in their airframe structures. Thus, composites utilized in airframe structures need to pass different testing stages for safety and performance considerations.

Furthermore, large investments for the development of state-of-the-art composites testing facilities in Asia Pacific is fuelling the growth of this market.

The global market for composites testing is in a growth mode. However, the growth of this market is challenged due to certain factors. Issues pertaining to the recyclability of composites and lack of trained personnel for composites testing are restraining this market’s growth.

Global Composites Testing Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for composites testing can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe stands as a significant market for composites testing in the global market. The presence of established players, replacement of old aircraft, low interest rates for purchase of advanced aircraft, clearance of outstanding purchase orders from Airbus, and very high demand for commercial aircraft are some of the prominent factors for the dominant position of the region in the global market. In addition, government mandates such as the ones laid out by the European Union Automotive Fuel Economy emphasize the use of lightweight materials in transportation for increasing fuel efficiency, which is further driving the growth of tthis regional market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the companies vying for a larger share in the global composites testing market are Exova Group, Mistras Group Inc., Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc., Instron, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Intertek Group, Element Materials Technology, Matrix Composites, ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Composites Testing market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Composites Testing market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Composites Testing market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Composites Testing market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Composites Testing market

