Collagen Casings Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2020-2027

The global collagen casings market accounted to US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.46 Bn by 2027.

Collagen casings market is led by the European region in 2018, followed by North America. The dominance of Europe and North America is chiefly attributed to the enormous demand for sausages among the population. However, the sausage production industry is experiencing remarkable growth in developing nations of Asia Pacific in the current scenario. This pertains to the increasing tourism in different developing nations of the region, and the demand for meat-based snacks is mounting among the countries.

Collagen is a naturally occurring fibrous protein that has some highly remarkable properties. High mechanical strength, fibrous nature, and safer for consumption have attributed to the rising popularity of these products to be used in various applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. On account of the exception physical characteristics of collagen, they have become an integral part of the sausage casings. Collagen casings are usually derived from animal hides of beef, cattle, or pigs. During the production and processing of sausages, they are subjected to the forces of high-speed machines, particularly during stuffing and linking processes. It is desirable to have casings with higher mechanical strengths to withstand such forces. Besides, the adhesion to the meat of these collagen casings is also high and quite uniquely collagen shrinks at the same rate as that of meat while heating where the moisture and fats melt. This property leads to superior diameter control of the sausage.

Global Collagen Casings Market – Company Profiles

Crown National

DEVRO PLC

DEWID International Inc.

Fabios SA

Fibran SA

LEM Products, Inc.

Nippi Inc.

Nitta Casings Inc.

Shenguan Holding (Group) Limited

Viscofan SA

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global collagen casings market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: Viscofan has invested 245 thousand Euros in a Spain headquarter Ekolber S.L. It is manufacturer of thermoplastic biomaterial. Through this investment, Viscofan seeks for an opportunity to exploit use of collagen while encouraging adoption of biopolymeric solutions among numerous industries.

2018: The Development and Reform Commission of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has dispensed “Reply of the Development and Reform Commission of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The company’s subsidiary Wuzhou Shenguan Protein Casing Co., Ltd. received approval for the development of Collagen Extraction Technology Research Centers in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

2017: Devro plc introduced its Fine Ultra casings to the customers present in Asia and Europe. This strategic initiative is further expected to provide significant opportunity for volume growth in the coming years.

Reasons To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Collagen Casings Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Collagen Casings Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

