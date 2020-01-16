Can BioControl Agents.. Market Find the Potential to Grow Further?
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘BioControl Agents’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Novozymes A/S (Denmark),BASF SE (Germany),Koppert Biological Systems Inc. (United States),Croppscience Bayer AG (Germany),Marrone BioInnovations Inc.(United States),Syngenta AG (Switzerland),E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States),Monsanto Company (United States),Biobest Laboratories Ltd (United Kingdom),Certis USA (United States),Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland),Kenogard S.A. (Spain),Certis USA LLC (United States),FMC Corporation (United States)
Nowadays the global population is interested in consuming of contamination-free food which has risen as one of the ideal organic substitutes in the market to restrict pest growth and improve crop yield. the Biocontrol Agents enables crop producers to replace chemical and artificial pesticides use from minimizing the emissions in the environment. Use of biocontrol also results in minimizing soil and water pollution, unlike fertilizers which may hamper the soil fertility on overuse. Demand for these agents will be increased significantly over the forecasted period. Moreover, it is necessary to use the biocontrol agents, since the pests have developed a resistance to chemical agents such as herbicides and pesticides due to there excessive use.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Cereals & Grains, Vegetables & Fruits, Pulses & Oils, Other), Application (Seed Treatment, On-Field, Post-Harvest), Target Pest (Weeds, Micro-Organisms, Arthropods), Environment (Out Field Crops, Horticulture)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Demand for Contamination-Free Food amongst Consumers
Increasing Adoption of Biocontrol Agents to Suppress the Disease-Causing Pests
Market Growth Drivers: Cheaper and Effective Substitute for Artificial Pesticides
Assists in decreasing the Negative Effects of Plant Pathogens
Restraints: Minimal Awareness about producing Crop using Biocontrol Agents among Producers
Only Enables to Reduce Number of Harmful Pests
Opportunities: Growing Agricultural Automation and Healthy Food Consumption
Government Initiatives and Reimbursements in Agricultural Development
Challenges: Can be an Expensive Solution in Long Run
Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Regions
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Table of Contents
Global BioControl Agents Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global BioControl Agents Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global BioControl Agents Market Forecast
