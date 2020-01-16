Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2020-2025: Analysed By Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

“Business Intelligence (BI) Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Business Intelligence (BI) market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos, Cision ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Business Intelligence (BI) industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Business Intelligence (BI) market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Key Target Audience of Business Intelligence (BI) Market: Manufacturers of Business Intelligence (BI), Raw Material Suppliers, Market Research and Consulting Firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to Business Intelligence (BI).

Scope of Business Intelligence (BI) Market: Business intelligence software is an important tool or application used by organizations to analyze data and make improved real-time market decisions. Traditionally, business intelligence was used only for reporting, designing dashboards, and resolving queries. Its goal was to track key business performance and metrics.

During 2017 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminates the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.

The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers. The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ On-premises

⟴ Cloud

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ SMEs

⟴ Large Enterprises

⟴ Government Organizations

