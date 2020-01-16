Bone Distractors Market Size to surge at 7.9% CAGR and Hit 134.54 Billion by 2026

Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 Global Bone Distractors market report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Global Bone Distractors Market is accounted for $67.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $134.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of facial deformities, growing number of people with bone defects and craniofacial anomalies and increasing awareness and financial assistance are fueling the market growth. However, complications associated with the use of bone distractors, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons may hamper the growth of the bone distracters market.

Based on Material, Mandibular distractors segment is likely to have a huge demand. The rising incidence of facial deformities and the ability of mandibular distractors to eliminate the need for invasive surgeries will boost the growth of the segment. Mandibular distraction is a method used to increase the length of the jaw bone. It requires a surgical procedure to attach the distractors, one each side of the jaw bone.

By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing number of orthopedic and craniofacial surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure are contributing to the bone distractors market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in global Bone Distractors market are:

Zimmer Biomet, Vilex, Stryker, KLS Martin Group, Innomed, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Cibei, Arthrex and Acumed

Material Covered:

Small bone distractors

Palatal distractors

Mandibular distractors

Jaw Distractor

Implantable Bone Distractor

Alveolar distractors

Other Materials

Placement Type Covered:

Internal distractors

External distractors

Application Covered:

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small bone distractors

5.3 Palatal distractors

5.4 Mandibular distractors

5.5 Jaw Distractor

5.6 Implantable Bone Distractor

5.7 Alveolar distractors

5.8 Other Materials

Chapter Six: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Placement Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Internal distractors

6.3 External distractors

Chapter Seven: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Institutes

7.3 Hospitals

Chapter Eight: Global Bone Distractors Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

