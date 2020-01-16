Blood Preparation Market Condition 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Blood Preparation market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Blood Preparation market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Blood Preparation market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Blood Preparation market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Key Trends

The rising demand for blood transfusion in the casualty department of hospitals is steering the growth of the global market for blood preparation. The increasing number of blood disorders and the increasing need for blood during surgical procedures and casualties to make up for blood loss are bolstering the growth of this market. According to the statistics of Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in the U.S., almost 1-2 per 1,000 individuals suffer from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) each year. To address this, the National Institutes of Health and other accredited bodies are running programs in order to raise awareness about the complications that these conditions can lead to.

However, the growth of the blood preparation market is impeded due to a single major restraint. Blood transfusion involves a high risk of transmission of diseases such as HIV, viral hemorrhagic fever, and Hepatitis B, thereby limiting its use for serious cases. Nevertheless, the development of newer high-speed technology for separating blood components will extend opportunities to this market.

Global Blood Preparation Market: Market Potential

With the development of high-speed technology for separating blood components, the blood preparation market is expected to reach new heights. Companies are engaged in the development of advanced instruments for the easy preparation of blood components. For example, Compomat G4 introduced by Fresenius Kabi can separate large volumes of blood at enhanced speed. Moreover, the rising demand for source plasma and the demand for specific blood constituents such as packed red blood cells will further present growth opportunities to this market.

The use of digital technology is another trend coming to the fore in blood preparation practices. In a recent industry development, BloodCenter of Wisconsin has introduced the utilization of radio frequency identification technology (RFID) for maintaining blood utilization and inventory records.

Global Blood Preparation Market: Regional Overview

The global market for blood preparation can be broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant regional market due to an ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure and use of hi-technology for treatment purposes. In the U.S., the entire process of blood transfusion right from collection to preparation to storage is controlled by the FDA. Various other federal agencies are striving for health insurance portability standards to come into effect for favorable reimbursements for blood components.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to display robust growth in the blood preparation market in the near future. Several governments, especially in China and India are extending support for technological advancements for blood preparation processes. The continual growth of the healthcare sector in Australia and Japan will also support the growth of the Asia Pacific market for blood preparation.

Global Blood Preparation Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading players in the global market for blood preparation include Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Celgene, Bristol-Myers, Shandong East Chemical, GlaxoSmithKline, Leo Pharma, Sanofi-Aventis, and Baxter Healthcare.

Major players in this marker are investing heavily in research and development for the development of newer, effective, and cost-efficient drugs for several blood-related disorders. These companies are engaged in introducing new technologies and hiring expert personnel for the development of newer pipeline drugs to cater to the needs of the ever-increasing patient population.

