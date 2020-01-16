Automotive Infotainment SoC Market to 2027: Increasing trend of connected cars with intelligent infotainment systems

The global automotive infotainment SoC market accounted for US$ 8.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 16.08 Bn by 2027. The developing regions of the world such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America are characterized by positive global economic outlook, increasing middle class population, and rising disposable incomes. All these factors are driving the sales of passenger cars in these regions and thus boosting the automotive infotainment SoC market. Despite some downtime in the automotive industry sales in recent times, the overall growth outlook is estimated to be positive during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The ownership of cars vary significantly across developing markets, however, the passenger cars per household saw a constant increase during the past decade. Increasing disposable incomes and rising middle class population are the major factors that are driving the sales of passenger cars in emerging markets of the world.

Developing economies have witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era and thus there was rise in the disposable incomes of the consumers. In the western countries where consumers have high disposable incomes at their disposal, it has been observed that with the rise of car sales is driven by the demand of advanced features and technology integration in the vehicles. Luxury cars and autonomous cars are driving the car sales in the developed markets such as North America and Europe. Infotainment systems and technologies inside the vehicles are increasingly becoming important to today’s customers. Hence, car manufacturers are focusing on the integration of sophisticated in-vehicle infotainment systems in a bid to provide differentiated services to their customers. The high competition in the global automotive industry is further leading to the growth of automotive infotainment SoC market all across the world. Audi, BMW, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar-Land Rover are some of the major automakers that are offering some of the industry’s advanced infotainment systems integrated into their cars and these luxury carmakers already have an established market in the developed countries. With rising disposable incomes and living standards, these automakers are also witnessing high demand in developing countries of the world. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of automotive infotainment SoC market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The automotive infotainment SoC market has been segmented on the basis of installation type, application, vehicle type, and geography. Based on installation type, the automotive infotainment SoC market is segmented into in-dash and rear seat. Based on application, the automotive infotainment SoC market has been segmented into head unit, ecockpit, sound system, and others. Based on vehicle type, the automotive infotainment SoC market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

The key companies operating in the automotive infotainment SoC market include Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V.,Texas Instruments Incorporated, and

