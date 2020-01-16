Automatic Car Wash Machine Market Estimated to reach US$ 6.61 Bn by 2025 | Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems and Solutions, MacNeil Wash Systems

According to a new market research study titled ‘Automatic Car Wash Machine Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Systems, Components and Application’, the global automatic car wash machine market was valued at US$ 4.83 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.61 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global automatic car wash machine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Over the years the car wash industry has experienced occasional highs and lows as a result of the changes in economy, weather conditions and the interest from new investors. The consumer spending as well as the car wash habits of car owners has changed drastically that present large opportunities to the businesses today. The in-bay automatics, self-serve and full-service car wash formats have been popular in the last decade. However, a demand for more quick service that result in time savings has led to the emergence of express car wash and flex-service car washes.

key players profiled in the report are Coleman Hanna, Sonny’s The Car Wash Factory, Tommy Car Wash, WashTec AG, AUTEC, Inc., Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems and Solutions, MacNeil Wash Systems, Washworld, Inc. and NS Wash Systems.

