Australia A2P SMS Market to 2027: High Rise in Mobile Based Banking, Healthcare Services, Retail and E-commerce Transactional Services

Future Trends, Drivers & Opportunities: Convergence with IP-based Messaging, Creation of Business-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform by A2P Messaging Vendors, Ubiquitous Nature of The SMS Resulting in Direct Reach to The End Customer

The Australia A2P SMS market is estimated to account to US$ 470.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 828.3 Mn by 2027. The Australia A2P SMS market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The High rise in mobile-based banking, healthcare services, retail and e-commerce transactional services and ubiquitous nature of the SMS resulting in direct reach to the end customer are owing to the surge in the Australia A2P SMS market. As mobile phone penetration almost equals the population of Australia, it is imperative that using a mobile phone as a tool for communication for maximum Return on Investment (ROI) for marketing strategies. The current mobile phone subscriber penetration in Australia is around 85% and is anticipated to reach 100% within the next couple of years. SMS has the potential to reach a customer even in the remotest area where there is no internet connection and eventually becomes the easiest mode of communication with the customer, and this factor is a crucial driver for Australia A2P SMS market. Thus, it impacts the growth of Australia A2P SMS market in the current scenario.

A key trend that will prominently affect the Australia A2P SMS market in the coming years is the creation of business-as-a-service (BaaS) platform by A2P messaging vendors in the forecast period. This factor is expected to boost the Australia A2P SMS market. Specialized A2P SMS companies have the capacities to bring the technology and the business model to operators in a partnership that enables operators to deploy an A2P SMS platform with no CAPEX or OPEX and soon start enjoying the benefits of A2P SMS. In this arrangement, the platform provider takes care not only of the technology but integration and platform maintenance and customer support. Despite the opportunities presented to them, operators sometimes aren’t capable to take advantage of A2P SMS is expected to be a trending factor impacting the growth of the Australia A2P SMS market.

Australia A2P SMS market by type is segmented into Traditional & managed messaging services and cloud API messaging platform. The Traditional & managed messaging services market is growing with the fastest growth rate. The marketing and communication strategies adopted by various business development executives have witnessed a paradigm shift in recent times. The growing penetration of smartphones and mobile phones across Australia have encouraged strategists of multiple organizations to leverage the power of SMS.

Further, a significant rise in mobile-based banking, healthcare, and retail and e-commerce transactional services have been witnessed in the last few years in Australia. As the competition increases, service providers tend to add value to their customer assistance by offering various services. Providing live updates about the shipment location, credit and debit messages from bank accounts, healthcare-related alerts, and live status updates about the current locations of vehicles are a few applications that have witnessed an exponential increase in the usage of A2P SMS platform, are the major drivers propelling the Australia A2P SMS market growth. However, illegal SIM farms threatening the revenues for A2P players might be a restraining factor for the market growth. some fraudsters have been able to target mobile subscribers by using the latest method called the SIM (Subscriber Identification Module) farms, which is a computer-based system consisting of bundles of SIM cards. As grey routes problem could be solved using firewalls, spammers and fraudsters used an alternative route called SIM farms.

A remarkable increase in the number of mobile phone subscribers in the past decade and the period has witnessed a telecom boom in Australia.

The overall Australia A2P SMS market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Australia A2P SMS market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Australia A2P SMS market.

