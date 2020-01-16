Agrigenomics Market: Future Forecast Assessed on the Basis of How the Industry is Predicted to Grow 2019-2026

In this report,global Agrigenomics Market will reach 5463.52 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 7.86%

The global Agrigenomics market was valued at 3743.10 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 5463.52 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.86% during 2017-2022.

Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.

Agrigenomics can be divided into five categories: Illumina HiSeq type, Sanger Sequencer type, PacBio Sequencer type, SOLiD Sequencer type and other type. Illumina HiSeq type accounted for the highest proportion in consumption value share, with a figure of 43.99% in 2017, followed by SOLiD Sequencer type, account for 31.62% and PacBio Sequencer type account for 9.55%.

The consumption value market share of global Agrigenomics in Crops use and Livestock use have been stable year by year, at 75.62% and 24.38% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Agrigenomics in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Agrigenomics market has the more promising sales prospects in Crops use.

Our research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Agrigenomics revenue market, accounted for 50.77% of the total global market with a revenue of 1900.33 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 19.55% with a revenue of 731.94 million USD.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the largest company in the global Agrigenomics market, accounted for 15.20% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Illumina and Agilent Technologies, accounted for 12.97% and 4.53% of the revenue market share in 2017. These three manufacturers with 32.70% market share in 2017, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures’ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

Top Most Key Vendors in Agrigenomics Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins, Zoetis, LGC Limited, BGI, Neogen Corporation, Pacific Biosciences, CEN4GEN Institute, NuGEN Technologies, Edico Genome, UD-GenoMed Limited, SciGenom

Agrigenomics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Illumina HiSeq, Sanger Sequencer, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer, Other

Agrigenomics Market: Product Segment Analysis

Crops, Livestock

