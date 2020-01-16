Aerospace Data Recorders Market 2025 by Top Key players – L3 Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, RUAG Holdings AG, AstroNova

Aerospace data recorders market is expectant to reach US$ 2379.5 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 1460.9 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The market research report for "Aerospace Data Recorders Market" 2019-2027 provides an analysis of the most important trends that are expected to affect the market outlook during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

RUAG Holdings AG

AstroNova Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

MadgeTech Inc.

The development of lightweight data recorders helps the aircraft manufacturers to allocate less space for the recorders, which in turn will help in placing other components. The lightweight and reduced size recorder developed by Honeywell International Inc. also helps in improving the aircraft operations. In addition, the implementation of 90 days underwater locator beacon is also set to increase the demand for aerospace data recorders in the future. Initially, the underwater locator beacons were capable of transmitting signal for maximum of 30 days, however, the recently developed underwater locator beacons are capable of transmitting signals for 90 days, facilitating the rescuers in search operations.

This Research provides ideas aimed at the understanding, needs and needs of the target audience. The Aerospace Data Recorders industry is developing more and more dynamically and innovatively, and more individual players are registering the industry.

