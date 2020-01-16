AC-DC Controller Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2017 – 2027
A recently published study on the AC-DC Controller Market by Future Market Insights (FMI) throws light on the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period 2017 – 2027. According to the report, the AC-DC Controller Market will witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and likely to reach a value of ~US$ XX by 2029. The report digs deep to investigate the impact of the micro and macro-economic factors on the growth of the AC-DC Controller Market in the upcoming years.
The presented report on the AC-DC Controller Market offers a thorough understanding of the overall prospects of the AC-DC Controller Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the various factors that could potentially impact the overall dynamics of the AC-DC Controller Market in the upcoming decade.
Valuable Insights Included in the Report
- Marketing and sales strategies adopted by market players to improve their market position
- Analysis of the influence of technology on the AC-DC Controller Market
- Research & development activities in the pipeline
- Growth prospects of the AC-DC Controller Market across various regions
Assessment of the current market trends, restraints, and growth opportunities for emerging market players. The report introspects the growth strategies adopted by prominent market players in the AC-DC Controller Market. Further, the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions that have taken place in the current AC-DC Controller Market landscape.
The report addresses the following doubts related to the AC-DC Controller Market:
- What are the prospects of the AC-DC Controller Market in the upcoming decade?
- What are the leading factors that are expected to accelerate the growth of the AC-DC Controller Market?
- Which market players are likely to expand their global presence over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?
- Which are the most preferred sales and distribution channels for market players in region 1?
- How are market players responding to the evolving regulatory landscape in different regions?
Key Players
The major player operating in AC-DC Controller market includes ON Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Diodes Incorporated, Campbell Scientific, Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, Richtek Technology and Curtiss-Wright etc.
Recent Development
In January 2014, Rohm which is an electronic parts manufacturer based in Japan has launched a high-efficiency AC/DC converter. The main objective of this launch was to integrate PFC (power factor correction) and QR (quasi resonant) controllers into single package which is suitable for 100 W- class equipment such as industrial power supplies.
Global AC-DC Controller Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, AC-DC controller market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the AC-DC controller market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the huge presence of large scale semiconductor industry in this region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe, Japan and APAC.
In Europe and Asia pacific region, the market of AC-DC controller is significantly growing owing to their rising demand in several industrial and automotive applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Global AC-DC Controller Market Segments
-
Global AC-DC Controller Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
-
Global AC-DC Controller Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Supply & Demand Value Chain for AC-DC Controller Market
-
Global AC-DC Controller Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved in AC-DC Controller Market
-
AC-DC Controller Market Solutions Technology
-
Value Chain of AC-DC Controller Market
-
Global AC-DC Controller Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global AC-DC Controller Market includes
-
North America Market
-
US
-
Canada
-
-
Latin America Market
-
Argentina
-
Mexico
-
Brazil
-
Rest of Latin America
-
-
Western Europe Market
-
Germany
-
France
-
U.K.
-
Spain
-
Italy
-
Nordic
-
Benelux
-
Rest of Western Europe
-
-
Eastern Europe Market
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Rest of Eastern Europe
-
-
Asia Pacific Market
-
Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
-
China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
-
Japan Market
-
Middle East and Africa Market
-
GCC Countries
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Rest of MEA
-
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
