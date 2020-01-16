44.2% CAGR Growth to be achieved by Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market and Know its Top Companies like Teradata Corporation, MarkLogic Corporation, IBM Co., Tableau Software Inc., Cloudera

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics industry valued approximately USD 7.05 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major driver for the industry is the escalating volume of big data and the increasing need of big data analytics. With this rise in volume the companies are exploring ways to study and process this data speedily and economically

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Teradata Corporation, MarkLogic Corporation, IBM Co., Tableau Software Inc., Cloudera Inc., Pentaho Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Microeconomic and macroeconomic factors which affect the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market and its growth, both positive and negative, are also studied. The report features the impact of these factors on the ongoing market throughout the mentioned forecast period. The upcoming changing trends, factors driving as well as restricting the growth of the market are mentioned.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the global market for Hadoop Big Data Analytics to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

