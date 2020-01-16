Global 3D Printing Medical Prosthetics Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Medical Prosthetics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global 3d printed medical prosthetics market was valued at about $0.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.1 billion at a CAGR of 16.9% through 2022.

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consist of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.

Major players in the 3D printed medical prosthetics market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand and YouBionic.

The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market. Accidental injuries can cause serious damage to a person, and these injuries can sometimes lead to amputation. In 2016, motor vehicle crashes in the US resulted in the death of 32,719 and injuries in over 2.3 million people. According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, in 2018, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the US.

The stringent regulatory process is a significant restraint on the growth of 3D printing prosthetics market. Prosthetic devices manufactured using 3D printers are required to undergo more quality checks compared to the products manufactured using conventional manufacturing techniques. Due to these stringent regulations, the time taken for verification and quality check of the device is increased, resulting in additional costs and potential revenue losses for the manufacturers due to delayed launch of the product.

