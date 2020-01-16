2019 Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Freshbooks Tipalti Intuit Zoho FinancialForce Xero Acclivity Group Sage Brightpearl PaySimple Yat Software Coupa KashFlow Software SAP Norming Software Araize Zervant iPayables Micronetics)

Description

Scope of the Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Report:

The global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Segment by Type, covers

Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Table of Contents

1 Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing)

1.2 Classification of Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) by Types

1.2.1 Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 IT and Telecommunications

1.3.4 Retail and e-commerce

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Energy and Utilities

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Electronic In

Continued….

