16%+ growth for Healthcare Data Storag Market Size rising to USD 9.30 Billion by 2027

Analytical Research Cognizance adds 2018-2027 Global Healthcare Data Storag market report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is accounted for $2.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure on Recent Studies of 2020: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/711937

While the factors like fast and simple deployment of cloud storage solutions, expanding the volume of digital data generated in healthcare organizations and increasing adoption of hybrid data storage solutions fuel the growth of the market. However, growing security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics hampering market growth.

By deployment, the on-premise segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. On-premise solutions are the most-generally adopted storage solutions in the market. This deployment model can utilize multi-seller architecture and limit dangers related to data breach and external attacks. Likewise, users own on-premise storage and have control over their deployment, backup, and data recovery systems. These favorable circumstances are driving the growth of the on-premise solutions market.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing volume of unstructured healthcare data across and fast technological progressions have prompted an expanded interest for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure.

Some of the key players in global Healthcare Data Storag market are:

Dell, Western Digital, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Pure Storage, Scality, Hitachi, Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu, Tintri, Drobo, and Cloudian.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-healthcare-data-storag-market-outlook-2018-2027

Architecture Covered:

Block Storage

File Storage

Object Storage

Deployment Covered:

On-Premise

Remote

Hybrid

Types Covered:

Magnetic Storage

Flash & Solid-State Storage

Storage Systems Covered:

Network-Attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Direct-Attached Storage

End Users Covered:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organisation (CROs), and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMOs)

Research Centers

Clinical Research Labs

Academic & Government Institutes

Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/711937

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Architecture

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Block Storage

5.3 File Storage

5.4 Object Storage

Chapter Six: Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premise

6.3 Remote

6.4 Hybrid

Chapter Seven: Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Magnetic Storage

7.2.1 Magnetic Disks

7.2.2 Magnetic Tapes

7.3 Flash & Solid-State Storage

Chapter Eight: Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Storage System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Network-Attached Storage

8.3 Storage Area Network

8.4 Direct-Attached Storage

Chapter Nine: Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.5 Contract Research Organisation (CROs), and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMOs)

9.6 Research Centers

9.7 Clinical Research Labs

9.8 Academic & Government Institutes

9.9 Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

9.10 Other End Users

Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

Other Trending PR:

Growth of American Whiskey Market Size Report Till 2024:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/growth-of-american-whiskey-market-size-report-till-2024-2020-01-15

E-Axle Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Demand, Application, Top Key Players and Forecast 2024:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/e-axle-market-2020-size-share-growth-trends-industry-demand-application-top-key-players-and-forecast-2024-2020-01-15

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald