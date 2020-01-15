Waste Management Market Overview with Trends, Growth Drivers, Key Players Analysis, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2023

The US waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.92% till 2023. The market value is forecasted to reach US$80.70 billion in 2023. The factors such as rise in oil production, increasing municipal solid waste per capita, rising construction activity, economic growth and surge in ageing population are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the market will be hindered by shortage of truck drivers for waste collection, changing composition of waste, barriers to entry, less trained workforce and safety, health & environmental liabilities. There are few trends and opportunities like vertical integration, increasing commercial franchise zones, outsourcing & increased governmental funding and rising demand for environmental services that would influence the growth of the market.

The US waste management market comprises of two broad segments: hazardous waste management and non-hazardous waste management. The fastest growing segment is non-hazardous waste management, which includes process of collection, processing, disposal of solid waste and commercial collection of recyclables. The waste collected is not hazardous or dangerous and is often collected from a dumpster or curbside. Whereas, hazardous waste management includes collection of hazardous or harmful waste that potentially threaten public health or the environment. It is inflammable, reactive, corrosive, or toxic. Hazardous waste might include fire extinguishers, old propane tanks, pesticides, mercury-containing equipment, etc.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US waste management market along with focus on hazardous & non-hazardous waste management market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Republic Services, Covanta Holding Corporation, Waste Management Inc, Waste Connection Inc, Clean Harbor and US Ecology) are also presented in detail.

