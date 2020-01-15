VIETNAM & PHILIPPINES CANDLE Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Vietnam & Philippines Candle market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The growing presence of candle manufactures in Vietnam and increasing consumer’s disposable income are two key factors augmenting the demand for candle in this country. The candle has been an integral part of Vietnam’s traditions, and it still witnesses strong demand in Vietnam, not just for lighting and conventional purposes but for a set of new purposes such as for home fragrance, home decor, gifting, and others.

Further, rising consumption of candles in cultural applications, adoption of the candle as a home decor product and luxury gift item is backing the growth of candle market in the Philippines.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Vietnam & Philippines Candle Market

Macro-Economic Indicators: Measuring Quality of Life

Rising per capita income of the population is anticipated to impact the growth of Vietnam candle market positively. In Vietnam, per capita, income trend exhibits that the population is getting more affluent on an annual basis owing to the growing employment rate. Moreover, people are willing to spend more on home decor products. Given these circumstances, Vietnam candle market is poised to witness healthy growth in the years ahead. In addition to this, growing Vietnam culture tourism is anticipated to positively impact the demand for candles as cultural objects are required for promoting cultural values.

Burning Up: Rising Consumption of Candles For Home Decor

In the modern era of electric lights, candles have almost lost their function as a source of light. However, candles have reemerged as popular home decor and are being increasingly used in the home as for therapeutic and relaxing effects. Further, the launch of multiple fragrances of the candle is helping candles to vie more space in home décor and air-freshening store shelves. The demand for scented candles has showcased and upward in recent years on account of the growing willingness of consumers to increases the hominess of the room.

Barriers – Vietnam & Philippines Candle Market

Presence of Alternative to Scented Candles In the Market

Owing to rising indoor air quality concerns, consumers are looking for safer alternatives to satisfy their aromatic and pleasant ambiance needs. These alternatives include essential oils and simmer spices. Apart from this, essential oil offers various benefits as compared to scented candles, including cost-effectiveness, safer around kids and pets, no harmful chemicals, and others. Moreover, the essential oil market is set to grow at a faster pace as compared to scented candles market, which will negatively impact the growth of the candle market.

Segmentation Analysis

Vietnam & Philippines candle market is segmented into candle type, raw material, price range, and distribution channel. Based on candle type, the market is segmented into pilar candle, taper candle, votives, tea lights, floaters, and others. In the raw material segment, Vietnam & Philippines candle market is sub-segmented into paraffin wax, soy wax, gel wax, beeswax, palm wax, and others.

Also, the market is segmented on the basis of price range into low price, mid-price, and high price. Moreover, based on the distribution channel, Vietnam & Philippines candle market is further sub-segmented into online stores and offline stores.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of Vietnam candle market, such as Creative Lights Viet Nam Corporation, Universal Candle Vietnam Corporation, Fleming International Vietnam Ltd., Yankee Candle, Caro Candles Company Limited, Peony Home, Nguyen Quang Minh Candle, Vietnam International Victory Co. Ltd. and other major & niche players.

Also, Philippines candle market report covers the detailed competitive analysis of major players, which include Vayao Wax Manufacturing Inc., Doc’s Candles, Alice Blue Candle, FAVORI, The Candleroom, Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc., Happy Island Candle Co., Yankee Candle Philippines and other major & niche players.

Market Analysis by Segments:

By Candle Type:

– Pilar Candle

– Taper Candle

– Votives

– Tea Lights

– Floaters

– Others

By Raw Material:

– Paraffin Wax

– Soy Wax

– Gel Wax

– Beeswax

– Palm Wax

– Others

By Price Range:

– Low Price

– Mid-Price

– High Price

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

– Specialty or Gift Shops

– Home Decor Stores

– Others

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Vietnam & Philippines Candle Market: Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players of Vietnam candle market;

– Creative Lights Viet Nam Corporation

– Universal Candle Vietnam Corporation

– Fleming International Vietnam Ltd.

– Yankee Candle

– Caro Candles Company Limited

– Peony Home

– Nguyen Quang Minh Candle

– Vietnam International Victory Co. Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Also, the report profiles various major market players of Philippines candle market:

– Vayao Wax Manufacturing Inc.

– Doc’s Candles

– Alice Blue Candle

– FAVORI

– The Candleroom

– Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc.

– Happy Island Candle Co.

– Yankee Candle Philippines

– Other Major & Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Candle Market

2.1. Vietnam Candle Market

2.2. Philippines Candle Market

3. Candle Market Trends

3.1. Vietnam Candle Market

3.2. Philippines Candle Market

4. Opportunities in Candle Market

4.1. Vietnam Candle Market

4.2. Philippines Candle Market

5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Value Chain Analysis

Part A

7. Vietnam Candle Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.1. Vietnam Candle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Candle Type

7.1.1. Introduction

7.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Candle Type

7.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Candle Type

7.1.4. Pillar Candle Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.1.5. Taper Candle Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.1.6. Votives Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.1.7. Tea lights Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.1.8. Floaters Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.2. Vietnam Candle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Raw Material

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Raw Material

7.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Raw Material

7.2.4. Paraffin Wax Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.2.5. Soy Wax Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.2.6. Gel Wax Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.2.7. Beeswax Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.2.8. Palm Wax Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.2.9. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3. Vietnam Candle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

7.3.1. Introduction

7.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price

7.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Price

7.3.4. Low Price Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.5. Mid-Price Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.3.6. High Price Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4. Vietnam Candle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Introduction

7.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

7.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

7.4.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.5.1. Specialty or Gift Shops Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.5.2. Home Decor Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

7.4.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Unit) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Creative Lights Viet Nam Corporation

8.1.2. Universal Candle Vietnam Corporation

8.1.3. Fleming International Vietnam Ltd.

8.1.4. Yankee Candle

8.1.5. Caro Candles Company Limited

8.1.6. Peony Home

8.1.7. Nguyen Quang Minh Candle

8.1.8. Vietnam International Victory Co. Ltd.

Continue…

