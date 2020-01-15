Veggie Crisps Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2018 – 2026

The global Veggie Crisps Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The business intelligence study of the Veggie Crisps Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Veggie Crisps Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Veggie Crisps Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Veggie Crisps Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Veggie Crisps Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Veggie Crisps Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Veggie Crisps landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Veggie Crisps Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Veggie Crisps Market share and why?

What strategies are the Veggie Crisps Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Veggie Crisps Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Veggie Crisps Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Veggie Crisps Market by the end of 2029?

Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in the business of veggie crisps market are BRAD'S PLANT BASED, LLC, Frito-Lay, Proper Crisps, FINN CRISP, Cofresh Snack Foods, Nims Fruit Crisps Limited, Bare Snacks, LesserEvil, Lam's Foods Inc., Yum Yum Chips, and others.

Global Veggie Crisps Market: Key Product Launches

Increasing consumer awareness, support from government organizations, and especially from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), food manufacturers and private label brands are more focused towards launching new products in the vegan food category. For instance,

For instance, in November 2018, U.K. based brand Fairfields Farm has launched Vegan Bacon & Tomato Crisp a vegan-friendly meat flavored crisps to appeal the range of customers looking for plant-based food products.

In June 2018, Bare Snacks launched a new line of veggie chips that are baked not fried, it includes Beet veggie chips, Carrot Veggie Chips, and Sweet Potato Veggie Chips

In 2017, Noberasco launched a new line of vegetable chips, a line of vegetable chips made from beets, sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots, and tomatoes.

In 2016, Nim’s Fruit Crisps launched air-dried veggie crisps, the three new varieties launched by the company are tomato-cucumber, pepper-courgette, and beet-parsni veggie crisps.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the veggie crisps market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the veggie crisps market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends in veggie crisps market

Detailed value chain analysis of the veggie crisps market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of veggie crisps market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in veggie crisps market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants in veggie crisps market

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in veggie crisps market

